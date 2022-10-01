A brilliant evening: Best of Lancashire Awards sponsored by Booths at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley
There were tears, laughter, applause and plenty of dancing as more than 200 guests attended the second Best of Lancashire Awards at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort in Burnley.
Hosted by entertainer and vocalist Jordan Williamson, and with key sponsorship from Booths, the glittering ceremony recognised Lancashire people really making a difference and celebrated with a proper Lancashire party.
With the help of some of our fantastic sponsors, every guest enjoyed a goodie bag on their chair, and a lovely four-course meal.
Lancashire Post editor Nicola Adam said: "It was an emotional night with proper heroes from our community, it's so lovely to be able to give them the recognition they deserve. Thanks to all of the category sponsors and of course proper Lancashire supermarket Booths in its 175th anniversary year!"
The final award of the night - Lancashire Ambassador - was given to BBC Radio Lancashire's John Gilmore, a well known voice of the soundwaves for the past 35 years and a huge advocate for Lancashire.
John said: "Thank You for an amazing evening with some brilliant winners and lovely stories, I am very humbled."
Here are the winners and runners up. Well done to everyone ...
Community Champion Award – Sponsored by Booths
Nominated:
Chris Upton
Dot Halliwell
Jan Gomez
Marjorie Hayward
WINNER – DOT HALLIWELL
Environmental Sustainability Award
Nominated:
Carl Greenwood, RecycleIT
Dan Barry; Darren Chaisty, North Star Projects
Kepak Group
WINNER – KEPAK GROUP
999 Hero Award – Sponsored by Kepak Group
Nominated:
Andy Curran, NHS
Andrew Powell
WINNER – ANDY CURRAN
Act of Bravery Award – Sponsored by Alderson and Horan
Nominated:
Paul Gaffney
Michael Bunning
WINNER – MICHAEL BUNNING
Health Hero Award – Sponsored by To Me To You Support Ltd
Nominated:
Andy Powell
Catherine Hargreaves
Healthier Heroes Trust
WINNER – HEALTHIER HEROES TRUST
Grass Roots Sports Award – Sponsored by Burnley College
Nominated:
Burnley Netball Team
Shrona Pilling
Stanley G Taylor
WINNER – BURNLEY NETBALL CLUB
Young Person of Courage
Nominated:
Jamie Jones
Kai Weighell
WINNER – JAMIE JONES
Armed Forces Hero Award – Sponsored by BAE Systems
Nominated:
Andrew Powell
Fiona Lamb and Shafiq Sadiq,
Janice Monaghan
WINNER – ANDREW POWELL
Inspirational Young Adult Award
Nominated:
Cain Holmes
Connor Heath
Dilip Gosall
James Firminger
WINNER – CONNOR HEATH
Charity Fundraiser of the Year Award – Sponsored by Marsden Building Society
Nominated:
Carolyn Cross
Hotel Sheraton
Jacob Stock
John Thompson
WINNER – CAROLYN CROSS
Green Champion Award
Nominated:
Baines School, Poulton-Le-Fylde
David John Hindle
WINNER – DAVID JOHN HINDLE
Family of the Year Award
Nominated:
Fiona; Lee Sanchez
The Maudsley Family
WINNER – THE MAUDSLEY FAMILY
Lifetime Achievement Award – Sponsored by Porsche Centre Preston
Nominated:
Dr Alistair Butterfield
Elaine Smith MBE
WINNER – ELAINE SMITH MBE
Pride of Lancashire – Sponsored by Booths
Nominated:
Buzztex (Ryan)
Carolyn Cross
Hughie Higginson and Freddie Xavi
Karen Livesey
WINNER – HUGHIE HIGGINSON AND FREDDIE XAVI
Lancashire Ambassador Award
JOHN GILLMORE – BBC RADIO LANCASHIRE PRESENTER