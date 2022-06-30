91-year-old author from Morecambe hopes new book 'strikes a chord'

Tony Kadelbach, who lives in Bare, wrote a travel anthology during lockdown dedicated to his wife Iris who passed away in 2019.

The book ‘One More Step Along The Road’ raised well over £1000 for Cancer Research UK and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Now Tony hopes his new book to raise money for St John’s Hospice will ‘strike a chord’ with people as it reflects on a lifetime of music.

Tony Kadelbach with his first book in memory of his late wife. Tony has now written a second book all about music. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard.

Fifty copies of ‘That Strikes a Chord – Reflections on a lifetime of music’ have been given to St John’s Hospice for their local shops in lieu of a donation.

Tony has already received £150 from donations for the booklets in his local church.

Tony said: “When I wrote my first book ‘One More Step Along The Road’ in the year 2020 at the age of 89 years, it was by way of a therapy for the loss of my wife Iris who had died the previous year through a combination of cancer and dementia.

"It also served to occupy my time when I was self isolating, due to a life threatening illness during that year.

Tony Kadelbach from Bare has written a second book to raise money for St John's Hospice.

"With the mission accomplished and the book printed and published at the beginning of 2021, the ultimate proceeds going to Cancer Research UK and the Alzheimer’s Society, I decided at the time that this would be my sole effort writing a book bearing in mind that I had reached the twilight years of my life.

"However recent recollections have persuaded me to review another aspect of my life.

"The relationship I have had with music in all its forms and so this new endeavour seeks to document the effect that music has had on my life in one way or another in the hope that the reader might gain some enjoyment in reading the account.

"The booklet traces my connections with music from my childhood to the present day.

"The booklet includes things that Iris and I did in Morecambe and I mention my pleasure in listening to music.

"My first book raised over £1000 for charity so I hope my second book will make the same amount.”