Hidden through the Midland’s online booking engine, the race is on to find the £90 room nights that have been spread across all room types, including the spectacular third-floor suites, with the first released of 30 dates going on sale from May 31st.

Qualifying stays will be between June 1 and October 31 and can be found simply by searching through The Inn Collection Group’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£90 rooms can only be booked online and with demand set to be high should be snapped up as soon as they are found.

The Midland Hotel is 90 this year.

Further releases will follow later in June with exact launch dates to be announced exclusively via The Midland’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Offer the grandest of views across Morecambe Bay, stays in the suites are the very best that The Midland has to offer and the lucky guests who find these dates can save more than £350 on their night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Built by the London Midland & Scottish Railway at a cost of £70,000, the Midland opened its doors for the first time on July 12, 1933, and has since become a beloved institution of the Lancashire Coast.

Designed by architect Oliver Hill to compliment the curve of the Morecambe Bay promenade, the grade 2 listed building is of the Streamline Moderne style which expressed movement, speed, and efficiency over the highly ornamented examples of the 1920s.

Befitting its status, The Midland has long been a haunt of celebrities and has welcomed luminaries such as Coco Chanel, Sir Laurence Olivier and Noel Coward and has long been a staple in popular culture.

Featuring as a setting in episodes of the 1990s ITV adaptations of Agatha Christie’s Poirot starring David Suchet and a prominent backdrop in current hit drama The Bay, the Midland is a recognised the world over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

90 nights at £90 is the first of a range of planned offers and events that will mark the Midland’s landmark birthday, with a brand new Midland Experience package set to launch later in the summer.

Midland Hotel general manager Andy Lemm said: “We’re very excited to be launching this promotion and giving the Midland’s army of loyal fans the chance to experience the hotel in its 90th year.

“The Midland holds an affection in a lot of people’s hearts, and we are looking forward to celebrating its history over the rest of the year.