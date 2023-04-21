800 people now own wood in Lancaster after quirky buy-out idea pays off

The Friends group used the concept behind the ‘what3words’ app to divide the land into around 12,000 £5 squares, each identified by a unique combination of three words (for example, ///copy.clear.roses is located in the open space in the middle of Freeman’s Wood).
And thanks to this unique scheme, the sale of the land officially went through on Monday, meaning Freeman’s Wood is now safe from development and under the control of the community.
A second phase, to develop and run the land, will now move forward, engaging with specialists who will help to develop a plan and management schedule.
Mandy Bannon, councillor for Marsh ward, said: “This is fantastic news for the future of Freeman’s Wood. It’s been a great community effort. Huge thanks to the hundreds of people who donated money for the squares that enabled us to fund the purchase of the land.”
Up to the 1960s Freeman’s Wood was used as a dump site by Williamsons linoleum factory.
Between the 1960s and the 1980s it was used for local sport, with both cricket and football pitches.
In the mid-1980s, local people fought off a large residential development on this land and on the adjacent Coronation Field, next to Willow Lane. Since then, Freeman’s Wood has largely been left to go wild.
Things went quiet until late 2018 when Satnam put in a planning application to build 250 houses on the site.
This encouraged the Friends group to lobby the county council to process the Town Green application.
At this point, the Friends group started raising money to get legal help, using former Lancaster resident Cain Ormondroyd, who is now a London barrister and had successfully represented another group at Moorside Fields - who also gave valuable advice on the Town Green process.
With Cain at the helm, the Friends were successful at the 2019 local inquiry into a Town Green application.