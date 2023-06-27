5asideCHESS and Morecambe Fringe players join forces for special match in resort

The bus will be parked at the giant frame on Morecambe seafront for a fun and engaging interaction aimed at children between the ages of six and 12 although all are welcome. ‘A hero’s journey with 5asideCHESS and St George and the Dragon’ will see participants collecting their personal 5asideCHESS set from the bus before starting their hero’s challenge to play five games with five characters from St George and the Dragon who will be located on the sea front, collecting tokens of wisdom and having lots of fun along the way.

Once they have all five pieces of treasure they will be able to collect their personal certificate from Cambridge.

The interaction will take place from 11am to 1pm and to take part there will be a small donation, 50% of which will go to Morecambe Fringe.

The 5asidechess Battling Suicide bus will be back in Morecambe joining forces with Morecambe Fringe Players.

Minimum donation per person £5, suggested donation £10 and can be purchased through Eventbrite or from the team at the bus on the day.

Ross Smith, co-founder of 5asideCHESS said: ““We first put the Battling Suicide Bus on the road in 2018 and it is now covered in several hundred messages, each written by people who have lost loved ones to suicide.

"Every one of these messages on the Bus represents someone’s heartbreaking personal story.

"We believe that the antidote for loneliness has to be connection and that is what we are trying to bring about using a little game of chess.”

Matt Panesh, founder of Morecambe Fringe said: “It's great to welcome the bus into Morecambe again.

“And this time, our West End Players can get involved.

"We're looking forward to engaging with everyone we can.