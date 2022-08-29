50 jobs up for grabs with Morecambe Bay health trust

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) is set to host a recruitment event for key workers next month.

Around 50 roles are on offer including clinical and non-clinical support workers, patient environment assistants (porters), domestics and catering staff.

The event will be held on Thursday September 15 at Moor Lane Mills, Moor Lane, Lancaster, from 8am to 6pm. Information stalls will be available and the chance to speak to health teams.

Facilities team at Morecambe Bay's health trust.

Lorna Pritt, Associate Chief Nurse for UHMBT, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to find out more about and apply for a range of key worker roles that are vital to support our local hospitals, people and their families.

“By joining your local NHS, you will receive support and training and there are excellent opportunities for career progression in a supportive and inclusive environment.”