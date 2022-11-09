50 free tickets up for grabs for candlelight concerts at Morecambe Winter Gardens

Filling Morecambe Winter Gardens with atmospheric candlelight, a series of classical performers will take centre stage beneath the awe-inspiring Mars artwork, resulting in an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

The first Candlelight Concerts will take place on Sunday November 13, commemorating Remembrance Sunday, with the Kodama Duo, a talented violin and piano ensemble. There’ll be two performances taking place on the day, one at 1pm, following the Remembrance Day Parade, and the second at 5pm.

On November 19, West End sensation, Leigh Rhianon Coggins, will be performing a variety of songs including I Dreamed a Dream and I Could Have Danced All Night, as well as some contemporary classics like Adele’s Skyfall.

Fifty free tickets are up for grabs for candlelight concerts at Morecambe Winter Gardens.

The final Candlelight Concerts will take place on November 26, at 1pm and 5pm, with classical violinist Phillip Chidell.

The Candlelight Concerts will be seated events, so visitors can sit back and enjoy the wonders of the Mars artwork whilst listening to the most beautiful music from first-class performers.

Cllr Cary Matthews, Chairman of Morecambe Town Council, commented “This project has been in the works for over a year and I am proud that the Town Council is continuing to deliver a significant programme of cultural experiences never before seen in Morecambe.

“It’s a privilege that Luke Jerram has chosen to work with us to make Morecambe his next destination and we are expecting over 20,000 visitors during the three-week exhibition. The Candlelight Concerts will certainly add an extra-special element to the exhibition; I’m so glad we are able to bring such a wonderful experience to our town, and there will be more news very soon on how the Town Council will continue to supercharge Morecambe’s art and culture scene.”Tickets for all Candlelight Concerts are £8 for adults, £6 concessions, and £4 for children under 10 years old (children under 3 free) and can be booked here

To celebrate the opening of the exhibition, Morecambe Town Council are offering 50 free tickets to readers on a first-come-first-served basis for any of the Candlelight Concerts. To claim your free ticket, email [email protected] with your name, email address, which concert you would like to attend, and how many tickets you’d like - up to four tickets can be claimed per person.

Email soon to avoid disappointment!

General admission to the exhibition will not be available during the concerts, but will resume afterwards.

Tickets for general admission cost £3 for adults, just £1 for children under 10, and children under the age of three go free.

Visitors can view opening times and book tickets to view the artwork for one-hour slots here

There will be a quiet hour every day on general admission days - between 4pm and 5pm - to support visitors with conditions such as autism, dementia, and ADHD.

We ask that everyone visiting during quiet hour keeps noise to a minimum, whispering if possible.