48 photos from our archives remind us of village shows across Lancaster and Morecambe from years gone by

We’ve been looking through our archives at the many pictures taken down the years at various village shows across the district.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 19th Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 14:24 GMT

Here we share a selection of them for you to enjoy – maybe you remember one of them, or recognise people in them.

Three-year-old Jaydene Weighell, the grandaughter of treasurer Derek Gardner, at the Galgate Gaslight Floral and Horticultural Society Show in 1998. Photo: Garth Hamer

Christine Smith admires the winning cacti dahlias at Cockerham Village Show in 2016. Photo: Paul Heyes

Millie and Georgia Townley who both won prizes in the children's section at Galgate Gaslight Floral and Horticultural Society annual exhibition at St John's School in Galgate in 2010. Photo: Garth Hamer

Charles Henderson, seven, with his lavender araucana eggs, which he entered in the egg compeition at Cockerham Village Show in 2013. Photo: Garth Hamer

