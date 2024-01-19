48 photos from our archives remind us of village shows across Lancaster and Morecambe from years gone by

We’ve been looking through our archives at the many pictures taken down the years at various village shows across the district.
Here we share a selection of them for you to enjoy – maybe you remember one of them, or recognise people in them.
1. Village shows through the years
Three-year-old Jaydene Weighell, the grandaughter of treasurer Derek Gardner, at the Galgate Gaslight Floral and Horticultural Society Show in 1998. Photo: Garth Hamer
2. Village shows through the years
Christine Smith admires the winning cacti dahlias at Cockerham Village Show in 2016. Photo: Paul Heyes
3. Village shows through the years
Millie and Georgia Townley who both won prizes in the children's section at Galgate Gaslight Floral and Horticultural Society annual exhibition at St John's School in Galgate in 2010. Photo: Garth Hamer
4. Village shows through the years
Charles Henderson, seven, with his lavender araucana eggs, which he entered in the egg compeition at Cockerham Village Show in 2013. Photo: Garth Hamer