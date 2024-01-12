News you can trust since 1837
45 fantastic photos take you back to village shows in Lancaster and Morecambe through the years

The Lancaster district has held plenty of village shows down the years, and they’re always a popular feature on the calendar in many communities.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 12th Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 15:24 GMT

We had a look through our photographic archives and came up with dozens of great photos from past village shows.

We hope you enjoy looking through them and reminiscing!

Five-year-old Simon Harrison from Galgate with a bird made from fruit and vegetables by David Bradshaw, at the Galgate Gaslight floral and horticultural society exhibition, which was held in the village institute in Galgate in August 1996.

1. Village shows through the years

Five-year-old Simon Harrison from Galgate with a bird made from fruit and vegetables by David Bradshaw, at the Galgate Gaslight floral and horticultural society exhibition, which was held in the village institute in Galgate in August 1996. Photo: Garth Hamer

Gabi Whittle, 14, with her flower arrangement at Galgate Gaslight Horticultural Show.

2. Village shows through the years

Gabi Whittle, 14, with her flower arrangement at Galgate Gaslight Horticultural Show. Photo: Garth Hamer

Galgate Horticultural Society's Gaslight Show 2018 - Grace Aspinall, who won the Ellel Parish Council Trophy for best exhibit by a child.

3. Village shows through the years

Galgate Horticultural Society's Gaslight Show 2018 - Grace Aspinall, who won the Ellel Parish Council Trophy for best exhibit by a child. Photo: submit

Chairman of Galgate Gaslight Floral and Horticultural Society Carl Boor (centre) with judges and officials at the annual exhibition at Ellel St John's School in 2009.

4. Village shows through the years

Chairman of Galgate Gaslight Floral and Horticultural Society Carl Boor (centre) with judges and officials at the annual exhibition at Ellel St John's School in 2009. Photo: Nigel Slater

