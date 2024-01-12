45 fantastic photos take you back to village shows in Lancaster and Morecambe through the years

The Lancaster district has held plenty of village shows down the years, and they’re always a popular feature on the calendar in many communities.
We had a look through our photographic archives and came up with dozens of great photos from past village shows.
We hope you enjoy looking through them and reminiscing!
Five-year-old Simon Harrison from Galgate with a bird made from fruit and vegetables by David Bradshaw, at the Galgate Gaslight floral and horticultural society exhibition, which was held in the village institute in Galgate in August 1996. Photo: Garth Hamer
Gabi Whittle, 14, with her flower arrangement at Galgate Gaslight Horticultural Show. Photo: Garth Hamer
Galgate Horticultural Society's Gaslight Show 2018 - Grace Aspinall, who won the Ellel Parish Council Trophy for best exhibit by a child. Photo: submit
Chairman of Galgate Gaslight Floral and Horticultural Society Carl Boor (centre) with judges and officials at the annual exhibition at Ellel St John's School in 2009. Photo: Nigel Slater