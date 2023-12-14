News you can trust since 1837
44 nostalgic pictures show Christmas celebrations in Morecambe through the years

It’s a busy time of year for our district, with plenty going on to bring a little festive cheer.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 14th Dec 2023, 15:27 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 15:41 GMT

As Christmas draws ever closer, we take a look back through our archives at some of the photographs of people in Morecambe celebrating the festive season in years gone by – including one from 1952.

Do you remember any of the events?

Morecambe and Lancaster Home Start hold a family Christmas party at Trimpell Sports and Social Club. Brother and sister, two-year-old William and three-year-old Victoria Moorehouse from Morecambe, with some of the Christmas figures at the party,

1. Christmas in Morecambe

Morecambe and Lancaster Home Start hold a family Christmas party at Trimpell Sports and Social Club. Brother and sister, two-year-old William and three-year-old Victoria Moorehouse from Morecambe, with some of the Christmas figures at the party, Photo: David Hurst

From left, Lola Moore, 4, Layla Rhodes, 4, and Perry Gordon, 4, at a Morecambe Christmas Lights Switch-On.

2. Christmas in Morecambe

From left, Lola Moore, 4, Layla Rhodes, 4, and Perry Gordon, 4, at a Morecambe Christmas Lights Switch-On. Photo: Donna Clifford

Annette Smith and Roger Gittings of Morecambe Bay Foodbank and Torrisholme school pupils doing a reverse advent calendar for Christmas.

3. Christmas in Morecambe

Annette Smith and Roger Gittings of Morecambe Bay Foodbank and Torrisholme school pupils doing a reverse advent calendar for Christmas. Photo: Neil Cross

Morecambe and Lancaster Home Start hold a family Christmas party at Trimpell Sports and Social Club.

4. Christmas in Morecambe

Morecambe and Lancaster Home Start hold a family Christmas party at Trimpell Sports and Social Club. Photo: David Hurst

