41 pictures look back 15 years to Morecambe FC’s final game at Christie Park and ground's demolition

Although it wasn’t enough to see Morecambe through to the League Two play-off final at Wembley, the 91st minute goal for Dave Artell meant the club could at least end their time at Christie Park on a high note.

It was May 20 2010 when Morecambe played Dagenham and Redbridge in the second leg of their play-off semi-final.

The club had surpassed expectations to finish the season fourth, and an excellent performance from Sammy McIlroy’s side, who were trailing 6-0 from the first leg at Dagenham, saw 4,972 fans celebrating a last-gasp winner.

Just days later the bulldozers moved in, demolishing the 6,400 capacity ground ahead of a summer move to the new Globe Arena – now the Mazuma Stadium – in Westgate.

The club secured planning permission to build the new ground in 2009, and agreed to sell Christie Park to Sainsbury's.

By mid-August 2010, the superstructure of a new Sainsbury's supermarket occupied the site where the stadium had stood for 89 years.

Sainsbury's opened their new supermarket in late 2010, and in November 2010 a plaque was unveiled commemorating the ground and honouring supporters whose ashes were spread on the pitch.

