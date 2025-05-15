41 pictures look back 15 years to Morecambe FC’s final game at Christie Park and ground's demolition

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 15th May 2025, 12:30 BST
Shrimps fans said an emotional farewell to Christie Park with a dramatic late winner in Morecambe FC's final game at the ground.

Although it wasn’t enough to see Morecambe through to the League Two play-off final at Wembley, the 91st minute goal for Dave Artell meant the club could at least end their time at Christie Park on a high note.

It was May 20 2010 when Morecambe played Dagenham and Redbridge in the second leg of their play-off semi-final.

The club had surpassed expectations to finish the season fourth, and an excellent performance from Sammy McIlroy’s side, who were trailing 6-0 from the first leg at Dagenham, saw 4,972 fans celebrating a last-gasp winner.

Just days later the bulldozers moved in, demolishing the 6,400 capacity ground ahead of a summer move to the new Globe Arena – now the Mazuma Stadium – in Westgate.

The club secured planning permission to build the new ground in 2009, and agreed to sell Christie Park to Sainsbury's.

By mid-August 2010, the superstructure of a new Sainsbury's supermarket occupied the site where the stadium had stood for 89 years.

Sainsbury's opened their new supermarket in late 2010, and in November 2010 a plaque was unveiled commemorating the ground and honouring supporters whose ashes were spread on the pitch.

Morecambe fans at Christie Park for the last ever time.

1. Final game at Christie Park

Morecambe fans at Christie Park for the last ever time. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Malcolm and Nye O'Neil outside Christie Park.

2. Final game at Christie Park

Malcolm and Nye O'Neil outside Christie Park. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Fans queuing for the final game at Christie Park.

3. Final game at Christie Park

Fans queuing for the final game at Christie Park. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
David Artell heads in the last ever goal scored at Christie Park to give Morecambe a 2-1 win on the night.

4. Final game at Christie Park

David Artell heads in the last ever goal scored at Christie Park to give Morecambe a 2-1 win on the night. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:ShrimpsSainsbury'sMorecambe FCDagenham and RedbridgeWembleyLeague TwoDagenham
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice