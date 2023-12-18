38-year-old inmate dies at Lancaster prison
A prisoner has died at HMP Lancaster Farms.
The Prison Service has confirmed that John Lee Robinson, 38, passed away at the prison on Friday.
A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Prisoner John Lee Robinson died at HMP Lancaster Farms on 14/12/2023 and our thoughts are with his family.
“As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”