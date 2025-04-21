The event, held on Easter Sunday and today, Bank Holiday Monday, is being held at The Platform, Morecambe, from 10am to 4pm.

The free to enter event once again brought Star Wars, sci-fi and superhero characters and costumers to pose for photos, as well as cosplay and cosplay competitions.

Mascot Meet & Greets included TMNT Raphael, Spongebob and Minecraft Steve.

There were also stalls selling Comic Con merchandise including toys, collectables, horror, anime, Lego, artwork, comics, Pokemon cards, plushies, retro gaming, mystery boxes and bags and more.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard went along to snap some of the many people enjoying themselves on Sunday.