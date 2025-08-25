32 pictures as Morecambe fans arrive for first game of season after club is saved

A crowd of 3,730 saw Morecambe grab all three points with a dramatic 98th minute winner from new signing Daniel Ogwuru, who only joined the Shrimps on Friday.

It was the perfect way to end Morecambe’s whirlwind week, which saw Panjab Warriors’ takeover completed, Ashvir Singh Johal’s appointment as manager, 12 players signed and a new backroom staff put in place.

It was a day some feared would never come after the troubles of recent months, and we captured fans as they queued to attend their first match of a new era at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Before the game, free food was also handed out to arriving fans on behalf of the club’s new owners.

Fans arrive for Morecambe v Altrincham

