31-year-old Morecambe man who attacked two police officers gets suspended jail sentence
A Morecambe man described as having one of the worst criminal records ever seen by a district judge has been given a jail term.
Adam Campbell (31) of Westminster Road, was sentenced to 24 weeks suspended for a year and must pay £170 compensation for damage to a police cell.
District Judge Andrew Teate sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court said that Campbell had an "appalling record for a man of his age."
Campbell admitted disqualified driving and not having insurance.
He also admitted assaulting two police officers and racially aggravated harassment of a third officer in incidents which followed his arrest on the driving matters.
The criminal damage took place at Lancaster police station where he spat and poured water from the toilet over the floor.
The judge said he was not imposing an immediate jail term because for the first time Campbell had accommodation and was co operating with probation.