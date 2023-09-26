Catherine, Princess of Wales, was in Lancaster today, Tuesday, to visit fabric printing company Standfast & Barracks.

She was given a tour of the Caton Road business, and told about the company’s history, which dates back almost 100 years.

Catherine also met young people who have been on their apprenticeship programme.

The visit by the Princess of Wales was part of a wider day where she was learning more about the heritage, history and innovation of the textile industry, the processes involved and how vital the sector is to the UK economy.

The Princess’ paternal ancestors were the owners of the woollen manufacturer and merchant, William Lupton & Co, which was based in Leeds, where she began her day.

She then travelled to Lancaster to visit Standfast & Barracks, a printworks dating back to 1924 which is now part of the Sanderson Design Group.

