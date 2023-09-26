News you can trust since 1837
30 pictures as Princess of Wales visits Lancaster textiles company

Catherine, Princess of Wales, was in Lancaster today, Tuesday, to visit fabric printing company Standfast & Barracks.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 16:55 BST

She was given a tour of the Caton Road business, and told about the company’s history, which dates back almost 100 years.

Catherine also met young people who have been on their apprenticeship programme.

The visit by the Princess of Wales was part of a wider day where she was learning more about the heritage, history and innovation of the textile industry, the processes involved and how vital the sector is to the UK economy.

The Princess’ paternal ancestors were the owners of the woollen manufacturer and merchant, William Lupton & Co, which was based in Leeds, where she began her day.

She then travelled to Lancaster to visit Standfast & Barracks, a printworks dating back to 1924 which is now part of the Sanderson Design Group.

The Princess of Wales pictured during her walk around Standfast and Barracks.

1. Princess of Wales visits Lancaster

The Princess of Wales pictured during her walk around Standfast and Barracks. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Princess receives flowers and a drawing from seven-year-old Emaily May Catto.

2. Princess of Wales visits Lancaster

The Princess receives flowers and a drawing from seven-year-old Emaily May Catto. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Standfast and Barracks.

3. Princess of Wales visits Lancaster

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Standfast and Barracks. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Princess of Waless speaks with Emma Douglas, creative and commercial director of manufacturing, whilst visiting Standfast and Barracks.

4. Princess of Waless visits Lancaster

The Princess of Waless speaks with Emma Douglas, creative and commercial director of manufacturing, whilst visiting Standfast and Barracks. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

