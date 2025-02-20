30 of your cute pictures as we celebrate National Love Your Pet Day in Lancaster and Morecambe

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Feb 2025, 16:10 BST
We asked readers to share their favourite pet photos with us on social media – and it’s fair to say we were inundated!

On February 20, pet lovers everywhere celebrate National Love Your Pet Day, an event aimed at giving extra attention to our pets.

National Love Your Pet Day is a special occasion dedicated to celebrating the bond between humans and their beloved pets.

It’s a day to shower your furry, feathered or scaly friends with love, attention and appreciation.

And so, enjoy some of the many pictures here which we had shared with us – you can see all the rest on our Lancaster Guardian and The Visitor Facebook pages.

Julie Bannerman shared this photo of Bobbie.

Cathryn Foster shared this photo of Peanut.

Paula Marie Birch shared this photo of Rafa and Diego.

Georgia Addison shared this photo of Covie.

