28 pictures as 20,000 people line Morecambe Prom to break record for UK's largest Coronation street party

Morecambe was alive with music, dancing, and all things red, white and blue on Sunday as people flocked in their thousands to celebrate the Coronation Big Lunch in style.

Organised by Morecambe Town Council, the event shone a spotlight on Morecambe, kicking off the day with a wild swim, morning yoga, crown making activities and a crowd-pleasing water display in the bay from the RNLI.

This followed in the afternoon with a 2km picnic along the promenade, a mile-long dazzling parade, live music and a spectacular firework display which was the crowning glory as the sun set.

Despite some smatterings of rain in the morning, the sun was cracking the flags by noon and smiles and laughter could be seen for miles around.

Luke Trevaskis, chief officer of Morecambe Town Council, said: “The Coronation Carnival has been an opportunity for Morecambe to celebrate its history, heritage, culture, and future.

“It has been a proud expression of the vibrancy of Morecambe's diversity, and it has been heartening to see the abundance of local community groups in the town coming together to mark this historic occasion.

“It is always a humbling privilege to work with so many local people who support the rich tapestry of life in this seaside town and the council is immensely grateful to everybody for coming, and all our partners who have made this event possible including Lancaster City Council, Eden Project and Morecambe BID.”

Thanks to Joshua Brandwood for the photos.

1 . Coronation Big Lunch Ready to party. Photo: Joshua Brandwood Photo Sales

2 . Coronation Big Lunch This couple were dressed to impress. Photo: Joshua Brandwood Photo Sales

3 . Coronation Big Lunch A cake fit for a King. Photo: Joshua Brandwood Photo Sales

4 . Coronation Big Lunch The perfect time for families and friends to gather together. Photo: Joshua Brandwood Photo Sales