27 celebrities coming to Lancashire in March, inc Paddy McGuinness, Katherine Ryan & Gareth Gates

Looking for some star-studded entertainment this March? Well here are all the celebrities coming to Lancashire over the next month...

From top comedians like Paddy McGuinness and Katherine Ryan to singers like Gareth Gates or sports stars like Paul Merson, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this March for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed 27 stars coming to Lancashire next month including where and when you can see them.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in March here.

Take a look at all the biggest celebrities coming to Lancashire in March.

Strcitly stars Karen and Gorka bring their show ‘Speakeasy’ to the Blackpool Winter Gardens on March 1

Strcitly stars Karen and Gorka bring their show ‘Speakeasy’ to the Blackpool Winter Gardens on March 1 | submit

The singer is bringing ‘Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons’ to Lancaster Grand Theatre on March 3

The singer is bringing ‘Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons’ to Lancaster Grand Theatre on March 3 | Getty Images

