From top comedians like Paddy McGuinness and Katherine Ryan to singers like Gareth Gates or sports stars like Paul Merson, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this March for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed 27 stars coming to Lancashire next month including where and when you can see them.

2 . Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez Strcitly stars Karen and Gorka bring their show ‘Speakeasy’ to the Blackpool Winter Gardens on March 1 | submit Photo Sales