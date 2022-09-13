250-plus dogs in Lancaster district need homes as cost of living crisis hits

This is in the top 10 list of local authorities in Lancashire with the most amount of dogs up for rehoming.

With a population of 148,119, Lancaster has 19.11 dogs per 10,000 inhabitants, putting it sixth in the list of local authorities.

First is Fylde with a population of 81,211, 25.12 dogs per 10,000 inhabitants, and 204 up for adoption.

The Labrador Retriever is the most common dog in adoption centres across the top 10 and also the UK. Picture by Noémi Macavei-Katócz.

Second is West Lancashire with a population of 114.496, 24.19 dogs per 10,000 inhabitants, and 277 up for adoption.

Third is Wyre with a population of 113,067, 22.11 dogs per 10,000 inhabitants, and 250 up for adoption.

Fourth is Hyndburn with a population of 81,133, 20.21 dogs per 10,000 inhabitants, and 164 up for adoption.

Fifth is South Ribble with a population of 111,086, 20.16 dogs per 10,000 inhabitants, and 224 dogs up for adoption.

Seventh is Blackpool with a population of 138,381, 14.31 dogs per 10,000 inhabitants, and 198 dogs up for adoption.

Eighth is Blackburn with a population of 150, 030, 13.46 dogs per 10,000 inhabitants, and 202 dogs up for adoption.

Ninth is Burnley with a population of 89,344, 13.21 dogs per 10,000 inhabitants, and 118 dogs up for adoption.

Tenth is Preston with a population of 144,447, 13.18 dogs per 10,000 inhabitants, and 118 dogs up for adoption.

The Labrador occupies 50% of the top 10 UK local authorities, and the UK in general. There are a staggering 2,409 able to be rescued.

On the other hand, Wales sees four of its districts in the top 10 (Sir Ceredigion, Sir Gaerfyrddin, Powys and Sir Ddinbych) with 2,674 dogs in total occurring across these districts.

Amy Ockleford, a spokesman for the RSPCA, said: “RSPCA rescues and rehomes thousands of dogs across England and Wales every year. The dogs were are most likely to see in our centres are Staffordshire bull terriers, lurchers, Jack Russell terriers, German shepherds and crossbreeds.

“Sadly, we're seeing lots of animals coming into our care at the moment due to the rising cost of living, with owners having to make heartbreaking decisions to part with their pets as they struggle to pay household bills and feed their families.

“We're also seeing a lot of dogs come to us who have behavioural challenges due to being reared during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, which has left many with severe separation anxiety and lacking vital socialisation skills.

“We'd urge anyone who thinks they can commit to a dog - both time-wise and financially - to please consider taking on a rescue dog. Our centres are full of dogs of all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds, all of who are patiently waiting to find their perfect match. See all of the dogs in our care on Find A Pet. To help the RSPCA rescue, rehabilitate and rehome more dogs in need during our busy summer months, please support our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign.”