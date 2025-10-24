25 years on: Lancaster photographer captures spooky goings-on in the year 2000

Twenty-five years ago, photographer Dave Clark joined a Halloween Ghosts and Murderers Tour through Lancaster city centre as part of his A Little English City project.

The tour began at the castle where the Lancashire witches were tried and imprisoned and which was still being used as a prison in 2000.

It moved down to the Judges Lodgings, once home to Thomas Covell, keeper of the castle at the time of the witch trial, through town to Sugar House Alley and on to the Grand Theatre which is said to be haunted.

Unfortunately, a bad weather spell had been cast on the night which made Dave’s plan to capture the tour on camera much more difficult as he explained in his photographer’s diary.

“I made the great mistake of suggesting an umbrella was not necessary,” he said. “Within minutes of the tour beginning, the heavens opened and I was left struggling for a picture in the dark and rain.

“We circumnavigated the castle and the rain poured down. I was desperate for a picture, but could see little or nothing through the viewfinder. I shot in hope.”

