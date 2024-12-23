TikTok may be one of the newer social media sites but 23 million people in the UK have an account, including 25 of Lancashire’s biggest names.

From sporting stars like Tyson Fury and Liv Cooke to reality stars like Charlotte Dawson and musicians like the Pet Shop Boys, a whole host of stars from across the county enjoy posting TikToks every now and again.

Take a look at which Lancashire celebrities use TikTok below and find out how many followers they actually have- you might even be surprised to find out you have more!

*All figures are correct as of December 16 2024.

1 . Liv Cooke The football freestyler turned property developler from Leyland has 5,400,000 TikTok followers

2 . Charlotte Dawson The Blackpool born reality star has 617,700 TikTok followers

3 . Tyson Fury The heavyweight boxer, who lives in Morecambe, has 540,000 TikTok followers