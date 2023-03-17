News you can trust since 1837
24 photos that take you back to Morecambe punk festival through the years

Morecambe’s punk festival is famous around the world for bringing fans together in one place to enjoy the music.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:50 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 15:01 GMT

The first punk festival was held in Morecambe in 1997, beginning life as an offshoot of Blackpool’s Wasted event, with visitors staying on a campsite. It later continued as a separate festival.

In the early years the event was known as the Holidays in the Sun festival, bringing punk lovers to the town from across the globe to enjoy the music with fellow fans.

In 2001 a special event was held marking the 25th anniversary of punk and the 1976 heyday of bands such as The Sex Pistols.

The punk festival is held at Trimpell Sports and Social Club and The Exchange, and in recent years morphed into the Nice 'n' Sleazy festival.

Morecambe’s longest running music festival was thought to be under threat last year, but long-standing promoter Ivan Harrison has now handed the reins over to his daughter Samantha.

This year Nice ‘n’ Sleazy will be held from May 26-28.

Lux and Nella from Italy, enjoying Morecambe's punk festival in 2000.

1. Morecambe punk festival

Lux and Nella from Italy, enjoying Morecambe's punk festival in 2000. Photo: Mark Harrison

Punks Matt (left) and Ecky from Wiltshire cool off with an ice cream during the 2001 festival.

2. Morecambe punk festival

Punks Matt (left) and Ecky from Wiltshire cool off with an ice cream during the 2001 festival. Photo: Peter Wilcock

Slpeena, Scrags and Spit were visiting from Canada for the 2003 festival.

3. Morecambe punk festival

Slpeena, Scrags and Spit were visiting from Canada for the 2003 festival. Photo: Jason Bellinger

The crowd enjoying the music during the event.

4. Morecambe punk festival

The crowd enjoying the music during the event. Photo: Garth Hamer

