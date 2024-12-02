This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

December, the run-up to Christmas, is often considered the most fun time of year and Lancashire’s theatres have taken note with a fabulous line-up of shows and experiences this month.

Across December a wide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down the county offering something for everyone.

From comedians to musicians to serious plays to pantomimes and everything in between - there is enough going on in Lancashire this December to get you out every night of the week!

Below we have listed all the shows coming to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Chorley Theatre, Lancaster Grand Theatre, as well as some highlights from across East Lancashire too:

Blackpool Winter Gardens

Dec 3-7: Ghost The Musical – The timeless love story, the Oscar winning film and now a musical classic returns to Blackpool for one week only starring Les Dennis. Tickets from £23.75

Dec 8: Christmas Hits – Students from Dance Schools across the Fylde Coast dance to some of the best Christmas Hits. Tickets £12.75

Dec 10-29: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang – This brand-new production of this much-loved family favourite stars Adam Garcia (Wicked, Kiss Me Kate, Coyote Ugly) as Caractacus Potts, Liam Fox (Emmerdale) as Grandpa Potts and The Vivienne (Drag Race UK winner, Dancing On Ice, The Wizard of Oz) as the Childcatcher. Tickets £23.20

Dec 10: Blackpool Music Service 24th Christmas Festival – This fabulous family event features thousands of Blackpool’s musically talented children and live performances of popular Christmas Songs and Carols. Tickets £11.65

Dec 13-20: Naughty 90’s Xmas Party – This Christmas 2024, step back in time with Blackpool’s biggest party night as we dive into the Naughty ’90s. Attendees will enjoy a welcome drink, 3 course meal, lvie performances and a DJ. Tickets £40

Dec 14: One Night Only Christmas Party Night – Also featuring a welcome drink and 3 coruse menu, the evening’s entertainment will take you on a magical journey with the incredible vocalists and entertainers, Midnight Soul Sisters as well as an after show DJ. Tickets £44

Dec 15: The Winter Ball – Enjoy a three course meal ANand dance the night away to the incredible sound of a live big dance band, performing alongside stunning demonstrations from top dance couples and the acclaimed British Championship Formation Team, ‘The Fever Latin Team Preston.’ Tickets £60

Dec 15: Festive Afternoon Tea – Also featuring live organ music and a festive sing-a-long. Tickets £25

Dec 22: Christmas By Candlelight – A spectacular West End Cast and incredible live band perform your favourite Christmas Hits, as you have never heard them before! Tickets from £25

Dec 31: NYE Northern Soul & Motown Party – Taking place across both the Spanish Hall and the Old Victora, enjoy a DJ line-up which is guaranteed to keep those dancefloors packed all night. Tickets £29.25

Blackpool Grand

Dec 6-Jan 5: Cinderella pantomime – This captivating tale of magic, mayhem and misunderstandings stars TV sensation Hayley Tamaddon (Dancing on Ice, Emmerdale) and stand-up comedy star Steve Royle and will be a laugh- a-minute extravaganza with stunning sets, top musical hits, amazing costumes and exciting special effects to keep audiences both young and old entertained. Tickets from £15.

Dec 7-8: Strawberry Jack– Catch the latest gripping instalment of the terrifying Tales from Paradise Heights series from the award-winning writer/director Joe O’Byrne. Tickets £17.50. Link ticket for two Paradise Heights shows £30. Age guidance 16+

Dec 14-15: I’m Frank Morgan – Another exciting instalment from the popular Paradise Heights series from writer/director Joe O’Byrne.Tickets £17.50. Link ticket available at £30 for two Paradise Heights shows. Age guidance 16+

Dec 16: Grand Christmas Concert – Poulton-le-Fylde Brass Band brings joy and song to all hosted by top radio DJ and popular local celebrity Hayley Kay. The much-loved local voice of BBC Radio Lancashire and Blackpool’s Coastal Radio will help celebrate the season of goodwill in annual rousing style and it’sn sure to be a fabulous festive treat for all the family! Tickets from £15.

Chorley Theatre

Dec 13-21: Jack And The Beanstalk – The Pantomime– CADOS present a traditional Pantomime for the whole family which tells the story of a poor family forced to sell their beloved pet cow for a bag of beans. Sold out.

Dec 27: Christmas with The Beatles Complete– Direct from the world famous Cavern Club, Liverpool Beatles Complete present a night of Beatlemania packed with massive hits and a little festive sprinkle. Sold out.

Dec 28: The Houghton Weavers – Having entertained folk for many years with their unique blend of popular folk music, humour and audience participation, their annual winter tour brings festive fun, stories and songs to the stage. Tickets £15

Dec 29: Totally Improvised Family Pantomime – A brand-new pantomime created entirely from audience suggestions and presented by ComedySortz. Tickets from £6. Age guidance 16+

Lancaster Grand Theatre

Dec 5: Milton Jones – The comedian’ new show Ha!Milton promises to be full of daftness. Tickets £32.50

Dec 6-8,13-15,20-22, 23-29: Dick Whittington and his Cat – Lancaster Footlights present the Christmas Family Pantomine for this year, Tickets £12.50 for adults or £11.50 for children.

Dec 7-9, 14-16, 18-19, 21-22: Beauty and the Beast – The Adult Panto team invite you to join them for a tale as old as time and an evening of fun, laughter, song, dance and teapots! Tickets £22.50

Notable shows from across East Lancs

Dec 5: comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean brings her new show ‘Peacock’ to the Darwen Library Theatre on December 5. Tickets from £15.50

Dec 5-31: King George’s Hall’s Christmas pantomime this year is Cinderella, starring former Coronation star Alex Bain. Tickets range from £9 to £22

Dec 20: lead singer of Embrace Danny McNamar is hosting An Evening with event at the Darwen Library Theatre on December 20.