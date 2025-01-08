22 of the cosiest pubs to try in Lancaster and Morecambe as temperatures drop

Whether settling down with a drink by a roaring fireplace or simply a pub that gives you that cosy vibe as soon as you walk through the door, there’s no doubt cosiness is a big draw for customers during the colder months of the year.
So, without further ado and in nor particular order, here is our choice of 20 of the cosiest pubs in Lancaster and Morecambe.
1. The Chieftain, Pedder Street, Morecambe
A cosy little corner pub that is buzzing and has a true community feel. It's not averse to organising the odd charity fundraising event and is popular amongst those who like to watch live sport on the big screen. A recent refurb has given the pub a fresh new look without losing its character. Photo: Submit
2. Jailor's Barrel,
A quirky, cosy pub located in central Lancaster with wood panelling and exposed stone walls, which serves quality cask ales and a warm welcome. Photo: Jailor's Barrel, Market street , Lancaster
3. Coffeys, Lancaster Road, Morecambe
It's like home from home in this family owned bar and coffeehouse run by father and son, Andy and Tom Coffey. The vibe is relaxed and the welcome is very warm. Photo: Coffeys
4. The Borough, Dalton Square, Lancaster
A bustling pub with windows looking out onto Dalton Square where you can sink into one of the comfortable chairs or sofas with a drink and watch the world go by. Spread over three floors of a Georgian town house, The Borough is a firm favourite and always offers a warm welcome. Photo: The Borough