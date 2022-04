22 Lancaster eateries get new food hygiene ratings

Businesses are rated from 0 to 5 with a 5 score being the highest.

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants or cafes:

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Marine Road Central, Morecambe, rated on March 30.

Food hygiene ratings are awarded by the Food Standards Agency.

• Rated 5: The Brasserie at Queen Street, Morecambe, rated on March 25.

• Rated 5: Cross Keys at Main Road, Slyne, rated on March 21.

• Rated 5: Replenish Kitchen at 3-1-5 Health Club, Mannin Way, Lancaster, rated on March 9.

• Rated 5: Nami Sushi at China Street, Lancaster, rated on March 3.

• Rated 5: Quite Simply French at St Georges Quay, Lancaster, rated on March 3.

• Rated 4: Lakes Bistro at Pine Lake Resort, Carnforth, rated on March 3.

• Rated 4: PUBGRUBZ at Royal Hotel And Bar, Thurnham Street, Lancaster, rated on March 3.

And six ratings have been handed to pubs:

• Rated 5: The Royal at Emesgate Lane, Silverdale, rated on March 6.

• Rated 5: The Little Bare at Princes Crescent, Morecambe, rated on March 3.

• Rated 5: The Highwayman at Burrow Road, Burrow, Carnforth; rated on February 28.

• Rated 5: The Masons at Queen Street, Morecambe, rated on February 24.

• Rated 5: The Brown Cow at Penny Street, Lancaster, rated on January 21.

• Rated 4: The Fenwick Arms at Hornby Road, Claughton, rated on March 2.

Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Tomlinson's Catering Limited at Forestgate, Morecambe, rated on March 25.

• Rated 5: Troutbeck Chippy at Windermere Avenue, Morecambe, rated on March 25.

• Rated 5: West Lake Takeaway at Greaves Road, Lancaster, rated on March 11.

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Hilmore Way, Morecambe, rated on March 8.

• Rated 5: Seaview Chinese Takeaway at Marine Drive, Hest Bank, rated on March 2.

• Rated 4: Neighbours Food Bar at Regent Road, Morecambe, rated on March 2.

• Rated 4: Subway at Ryelands Service Station, Owen Road, Lancaster, rated on March 2.