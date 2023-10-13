22 dogs at Wolfwood animal rescue centre in Lancaster looking for new homes

Wolfwood animal rescue centre in Lancaster is looking for forever homes for 22 dogs currently available for adoption.
If you think you can provide a safe and loving home to one of these pooches, please call 07931 220094 to arrange an appointment.
1. Tino
Tino is a five-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. He walks well on the lead, but would prefer to be the only dog in a home. He has a decent prey drive so couldn't be re-homed with any small furries. Photo: Wolfwood
2. Elf
Elf is a large Lurcher with an extremely high prey drive and cannot be rehomed with cats or small furry pets. He is strong and needs a firm hand on a walk, but loves all people and is fine with other dogs. A new owner who is willing to give him plenty of exercise is needed as Elf is a high energy lad. Photo: Wolfwood
3. Simba
Simba is a one-year-old Bully Cross. While being people and dog friendly, he can be very excitable and needs to be homed with a patient dog. Simba is fine with children, but needs an adult to walk him as he is very strong on the lead - he is still in need of some lead training. Photo: Wolfwood
4. Sparky
Sparky is a one-year-old bull-type breed. He hasn't had the best start in life, so will not grow much larger than his current size. He is playful with other dogs and good with people. Photo: Wolfwood