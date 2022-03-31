217 further Covid cases and two more deaths recorded in Lancaster

A total of 44,249 cases had been confirmed in Lancaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 30 (Wednesday), up from 44,032 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Lancaster, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 29,874 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 31,374.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

217 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths have been recorded in Lancaster.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 86,838 over the period, to 21,073,009.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lancaster.

The dashboard shows 393 people had died in the area by March 30 (Wednesday) – up from 391 on Tuesday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lancaster.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Lancaster have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 87,822 people had received a booster or third dose by March 29 (Tuesday) – 62% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.