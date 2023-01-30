21 pictures show thousands enjoying Lancaster’s colourful Chinese New Year spectacle

Lancaster was awash with traditional sights and sounds of China as it hosted a Chinese New Year Festival over the weekend.

The event, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, was organised by Lancaster University graduates Percy Lee and Josh Leung, who run Popber, a non-profitable social platform to help businesses in Lancaster.

They were supported by a committee of Chinese students from Lancaster University.

500 Chinese lanterns adorned city centre streets in the lead-up to the main events, which included a variety show at the Grand Theatre, and an afternoon of Kung Fu, Chinese dance, music and magic, as well as a colourful procession.

Chinese New Year celebrations A colourful dragon makes its way through Lancaster city centre.

Chinese New Year celebrations Poppy, age 6, gets her face painted in Lancaster.

Chinese New Year celebrations Louise and her son Ethan enjoy the fun.

Chinese New Year celebrations Lancaster mayor Joyce Pritchard addresses the crowds at the Chinese New Year celebrations in Market Square.