News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

21 pictures show thousands enjoying Lancaster’s colourful Chinese New Year spectacle

Lancaster was awash with traditional sights and sounds of China as it hosted a Chinese New Year Festival over the weekend.

By Gayle Rouncivell
2 hours ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 1:38pm

The event, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, was organised by Lancaster University graduates Percy Lee and Josh Leung, who run Popber, a non-profitable social platform to help businesses in Lancaster.

They were supported by a committee of Chinese students from Lancaster University.

500 Chinese lanterns adorned city centre streets in the lead-up to the main events, which included a variety show at the Grand Theatre, and an afternoon of Kung Fu, Chinese dance, music and magic, as well as a colourful procession.

1. Chinese New Year celebrations

A colourful dragon makes its way through Lancaster city centre.

Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Photo Sales

2. Chinese New Year celebrations

Poppy, age 6, gets her face painted in Lancaster.

Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Photo Sales

3. Chinese New Year celebrations

Louise and her son Ethan enjoy the fun.

Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Photo Sales

4. Chinese New Year celebrations

Lancaster mayor Joyce Pritchard addresses the crowds at the Chinese New Year celebrations in Market Square.

Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
LancasterChinaLancaster University