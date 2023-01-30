21 pictures show thousands enjoying Lancaster’s colourful Chinese New Year spectacle
Lancaster was awash with traditional sights and sounds of China as it hosted a Chinese New Year Festival over the weekend.
The event, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, was organised by Lancaster University graduates Percy Lee and Josh Leung, who run Popber, a non-profitable social platform to help businesses in Lancaster.
They were supported by a committee of Chinese students from Lancaster University.
500 Chinese lanterns adorned city centre streets in the lead-up to the main events, which included a variety show at the Grand Theatre, and an afternoon of Kung Fu, Chinese dance, music and magic, as well as a colourful procession.