21 pictures of people enjoying the sunshine on Morecambe promenade and in Lancaster’s Williamson Park

We’ve been fortunate enough to see a little bit of sunshine across Lancaster and Morecambe this week.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST

Our photographer Kelvin Stuttard has been out and about in Lancaster’s Williamson Park and along Morecambe promenade, snapping people – and animals! – as they took the chance to soak up some rays.

But make the most of it, because the weather is due to take a turn for the worse again after Friday – just in time for the weekend!

A seagull on Morecambe promenade takes in some rays.

Enjoying the sunshine

A seagull on Morecambe promenade takes in some rays. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Emily Steele and Lilli Raynor in Williamson Park in Lancaster enjoying the weather.

Enjoying the sunshine

Emily Steele and Lilli Raynor in Williamson Park in Lancaster enjoying the weather. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Visitors to Morecambe take advantage of the good weather to get a photo with Eric.

Enjoying the sunshine

Visitors to Morecambe take advantage of the good weather to get a photo with Eric. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Time for a break in Williamson Park as walkers make the most of the sunny day.

Enjoying the sunshine

Time for a break in Williamson Park as walkers make the most of the sunny day. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

