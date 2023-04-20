21 pictures of people enjoying the sunshine on Morecambe promenade and in Lancaster’s Williamson Park
We’ve been fortunate enough to see a little bit of sunshine across Lancaster and Morecambe this week.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST
Our photographer Kelvin Stuttard has been out and about in Lancaster’s Williamson Park and along Morecambe promenade, snapping people – and animals! – as they took the chance to soak up some rays.
But make the most of it, because the weather is due to take a turn for the worse again after Friday – just in time for the weekend!
