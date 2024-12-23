Take a look at the 21 Lancashire celebrites with the most X/Twitter followersTake a look at the 21 Lancashire celebrites with the most X/Twitter followers
As 2024 comes to an end, we’re taking a look at the Lancashire celebrities who ended the year with the most X/Twitter followers.

The social media site formerly known as Twitter has had a pretty bumpy year in 2024.

Bought by Elon Musk in 2022, the billionaire businessman rebranded Twitter as X in May and in the following few months, users gradually became more and more disgruntled with the site, many -including some Lancashire celebrities - even leaving for a newer micro-blogging platform called Bluesky.

Nevertheless X still firmly holds its place as one of the most used social media sites worldwide with 600 million monthly users compared o Bluesky’s total figure of 25 million.

With that in mind, take a look a the 21 most followed Lancashire celebrities on X below.

The Burnley born actor has 3,800,000 X followers

1. Sir Ian McKellen

The Burnley born actor has 3,800,000 X followers | Getty Images

The Morecambe based boxer has 3,800,000 X followers

2. Tyson Fury

The Morecambe based boxer has 3,800,000 X followers | PA

The Prestorn born former footballer has 2,000,000 X followers

3. Phil Jones

The Prestorn born former footballer has 2,000,000 X followers | Manchester United via Getty Images

The Preston born cricket turned TV star has 1,800,000 X followers

4. Freddie Flintoff

The Preston born cricket turned TV star has 1,800,000 X followers | AFP via Getty Images

