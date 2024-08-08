Tipple cocktail bar on King Street has had a makeover and will have a cosier atmosphere, resident DJ and new events.

The bar is back open to the general public today (Thursday) and there will be a big reopening party on Friday, (August 9).

New food will include snacks and runner duck deli boards.

As for new drinks – there will be 12 new cocktails to try including five house tipples, six classics and five seasonal handcrafted drinks, or ask the bartender for something else!

1 . Tipple cocktail bar Tipple cocktail bar on King Street in Lancaster have had a rebrand and refurb. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

