Tipple cocktail bar on King Street has had a makeover and will have a cosier atmosphere, resident DJ and new events.
The bar is back open to the general public today (Thursday) and there will be a big reopening party on Friday, (August 9).
New food will include snacks and runner duck deli boards.
As for new drinks – there will be 12 new cocktails to try including five house tipples, six classics and five seasonal handcrafted drinks, or ask the bartender for something else!
Tipple cocktail bar
Tipple cocktail bar on King Street in Lancaster have had a rebrand and refurb. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
