20 stunning pictures inside Lancaster cocktail bar after makeover

By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Aug 2024, 15:46 GMT
A popular cocktail bar in Lancaster has relaunched with a fresh new look, new drinks and new food.

Tipple cocktail bar on King Street has had a makeover and will have a cosier atmosphere, resident DJ and new events.

The bar is back open to the general public today (Thursday) and there will be a big reopening party on Friday, (August 9).

New food will include snacks and runner duck deli boards.

As for new drinks – there will be 12 new cocktails to try including five house tipples, six classics and five seasonal handcrafted drinks, or ask the bartender for something else!

Tipple cocktail bar on King Street in Lancaster have had a rebrand and refurb. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Tipple cocktail bar

Tipple cocktail bar on King Street in Lancaster have had a rebrand and refurb. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Tipple cocktail bar on King Street in Lancaster have had a rebrand and refurb. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Tipple cocktail bar

Tipple cocktail bar on King Street in Lancaster have had a rebrand and refurb. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Tipple cocktail bar on King Street in Lancaster have had a rebrand and refurb. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Tipple cocktail bar

Tipple cocktail bar on King Street in Lancaster have had a rebrand and refurb. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Tipple cocktail bar on King Street in Lancaster have had a rebrand and refurb. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Tipple cocktail bar

Tipple cocktail bar on King Street in Lancaster have had a rebrand and refurb. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterKing Street
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice