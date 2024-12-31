From TV stars like Ant and Dec or Jason Fox to top comedians like Chris McCaulsand and even an iconic sport pundit in Jeff Stelling, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this Janaury for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed 17 stars coming to Lancashire next month including where and when you can see them.

You can browse tickets for events across Lancashire on TicketMaster and Eventim.

1 . Celebs coming to Lancs in Jan 18 celebrities coming to Lancashire in January

2 . Hayley Tamaddon The actress is in Cinderella at the Blackpool Grand Theatre between January 1 and January 5

3 . Steve Royle The comedian is also in Cinderella at the Blackpool Grand Theatre between January 1 and January 5

4 . Britain's Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli will be judging at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in Blackpool Winter Gardens between January 7 and January 10