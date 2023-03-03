18 adorable pictures show children celebrating World Book Day at schools in Lancaster
Today is World Book Day – and hundreds of children across the district have enjoyed dressing up as their favourite characters.
By Debbie Butler
2 hours ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 12:00pm
We’ve been visiting many of the schools across Lancaster to photograph the children in their colourful outfits.
At Bowerham Primary School, MP Cat Smith was enjoying meeting and reading to the youngsters, as well as handing out prizes.
Thanks to Joshua Brandwood for the photographs.
Page 1 of 5