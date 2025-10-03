The Wheatsheaf at Beetham is a well-established, family-run business with a strong local reputation and multiple income streams.

Acquired by the current owners in 2018, the business operates five days a week, 50 weeks per year (Wednesday to Sunday), offering food, drink and overnight accommodation.

It is up for sale with Fleurets as the owners wish to relocate back home to New Zealand.

The three-storey venue has a first floor dining area and private function room, a car park with outdoor seating area, four en-suite letting rooms and three en-suite staff bedrooms.At the rear is a large store, which has planning approved to be converted into a self-contained one-bedroom unit.

The car park is on the opposite side of the road and is suitable for approximately 30 vehicles in addition to having an outdoor seating area for about 50 persons.

The bar/dining area has an open plan feel and has been created by opening up separate rooms.

The restaurant at the front is comfortably laid for 28 covers with an assortment of timber tables and chairs.

Towards the centre is the main bar servery. There is a timber floor and high bar stools to the servery. This leads through to the rear dining area, comfortably set for 22 covers.

The catering kitchen is commercially equipped, featuring induction appliances and a modern Rational oven, with mains gas available to a prospective buyer. This leads on through to a wash-up and prep area.

To the rear of the kitchen is a staff toilet, dry store, walk-in fridge, chemical store, laundry, and utility room.

The basement houses a beer cellar and wine store.

The property is priced at £995,000 for freehold tenure.

The venue attracts a diverse mix of local residents, tourists, walkers, and visiting families.

Its close proximity to caravan and camping sites, as well as St Michael & All Saints Church, makes it a popular choice for weddings, christenings and funeral receptions.

The restaurant's menus are attractively priced, with starters around £8 and main courses in the £15-£20 range.

Letting accommodation is priced at an average of £108 per night with occupancy rates exceeding 80%.

Turnover for the year ending December 2023 was £618,755, with £585,381 achieved in 2024 (net of VAT). Full accounts are available to seriously interested parties.