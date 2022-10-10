17-year-old girl missing from Silverdale camp site was found by train driver
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from a camp site on Saturday night has been found.
By Michelle Blade
Monday, 10th October 2022, 9:58 am
Rebecca Smith, who was last seen at the Hawes Villa camp site at Silverdale at 6pm on Saturday, was located safe and well on Sunday.
BTP Lancashire said on their Twitter page: “The 17-year old girl missing from #Silverdale was located by a train driver on Leven Viaduct, #Ulverston.
"She was brought through by train to #Lancaster where we have reunited her with family.
"Thank you to everyone who assisted.”