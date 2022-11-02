16 best pubs in Lancaster & Morecambe according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023

1. The Royal Station Hotel, Market Street, Carnforth

CAMRA said: A traditional Victorian station hotel whose facelift should be complete by the time you read this. The grand entrance and foyer lead to a tapas bar, while round the back is the larger and more basic Junction Bar, where there are games, real ale and live music (on Fri and Sat). The establishment became the Royal Station Hotel in 1900, in recognition of the fact that the Duke of York, later to become George V, availed himself of the hotel’s hospitality during a shooting trip. A microbrewery is planned.

Photo: Google Maps