16 best pubs in Lancaster & Morecambe according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023

It highlights venues selected by its members "as places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too".
Here are 16 local bars that feature in the 50th edition of the guide and what CAMRA said about each of them.
1. The Royal Station Hotel, Market Street, Carnforth
CAMRA said: A traditional Victorian station hotel whose facelift should be complete by the time you read this. The grand entrance and foyer lead to a tapas bar, while round the back is the larger and more basic Junction Bar, where there are games, real ale and live music (on Fri and Sat). The establishment became the Royal Station Hotel in 1900, in recognition of the fact that the Duke of York, later to become George V, availed himself of the hotel’s hospitality during a shooting trip. A microbrewery is planned.
Photo: Google Maps
2. The New Inn, Main Road, Galgate
CAMRA said: Formed from two 19th-century buildings joined together, this pub has a single bar with three distinct areas – the major feature is a Yorkshire range. Despite the busy road at the front and the proximity to the university, the trade is mainly local. There are two to three guest beers according to season, often from Lancaster and Bowland breweries. Music is played occasionally.
Photo: Google Maps
3. The Crossing, Coastal Road, Hest Bank
CAMRA said: Former cafe opened as a micropub in 2018. A possibly Victorian stone-built building with a timber extension and a plate-glass window from its cafe days, it has a U-shaped layout, with the bar counter near the entrance in one arm, a wood-burning stove in the middle, and a back room for games. wood-burning stove in the middle. Note the bound copies of Railway magazine and photos of Hest Bank Station which closed in 1969.
Photo: Google Maps
4. The Bookmakers, Heysham Road, Heysham
CAMRA said: The Bookmakers, opened in 2019 in a former betting shop among other shops in a suburban neighbourhood, is a welcome addition to the micropub scene in this area. The decor in this single wedge-shaped room is industrial chic, with an arrangement of standing and seating areas and a few comfy chairs and bar stools. The pub is well used by locals.
Photo: Daniel Martino