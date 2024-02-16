15 old pictures take you back to Lancaster and Morecambe in the mid-2000s

We had a look through our archives back to 2005 and 2006 to see what was happening around the district at that time.
Do you remember any of these events – or maybe you know someone pictured?
1. 2005 memories
Wray Endowed Primary School youngsters Joel Smith (8), Anna Wallbank (7), Mary Perrins (9), Lois Preece (9), Ben Wallbank (9) and John Staveley (9) show off their fantastic Mr Men characters ahead of the annuial Wray Scarecrow Festival. Photo: Steve Pendrill
2. 2006 memories
Ferocious pirates and zany policeman were the order of the day for 'Pirates of Penzance. The ever popular show was being performed by members of Heysham Operatic Society at Sefton Road United Reformed Church Hall in Morecambe. Photo: John Atkinson
3. 2006 memories
Members of Morecambe Youth Band entertained guests at a senior citizens' Christmas party organised by Lancaster and Morecambe Lions Club at Torrisholme. Photo: Neil Ryder
4. 2006 memories
Morecambe Victorian Festival organiser Dawn Baxter (centre) with volunteer Cath Brisco (left) and Evelyn Leighton of Harts Restaurant promote the event. Photo: Steve Pendrill