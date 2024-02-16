News you can trust since 1837
15 old pictures take you back to Lancaster and Morecambe in the mid-2000s

Can you remember what was making the headlines in Lancaster and Morecambe in the middle of the 2000s?
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:35 GMT

We had a look through our archives back to 2005 and 2006 to see what was happening around the district at that time.

Do you remember any of these events – or maybe you know someone pictured?

See also our gallery of photos from 2004 at https://www.lancasterguardian.co.uk/news/national/23-retro-pictures-take-you-back-to-lancaster-and-morecambe-20-years-ago-4476272

Wray Endowed Primary School youngsters Joel Smith (8), Anna Wallbank (7), Mary Perrins (9), Lois Preece (9), Ben Wallbank (9) and John Staveley (9) show off their fantastic Mr Men characters ahead of the annuial Wray Scarecrow Festival.

1. 2005 memories

Wray Endowed Primary School youngsters Joel Smith (8), Anna Wallbank (7), Mary Perrins (9), Lois Preece (9), Ben Wallbank (9) and John Staveley (9) show off their fantastic Mr Men characters ahead of the annuial Wray Scarecrow Festival. Photo: Steve Pendrill

Ferocious pirates and zany policeman were the order of the day for 'Pirates of Penzance. The ever popular show was being performed by members of Heysham Operatic Society at Sefton Road United Reformed Church Hall in Morecambe.

2. 2006 memories

Ferocious pirates and zany policeman were the order of the day for 'Pirates of Penzance. The ever popular show was being performed by members of Heysham Operatic Society at Sefton Road United Reformed Church Hall in Morecambe. Photo: John Atkinson

Members of Morecambe Youth Band entertained guests at a senior citizens' Christmas party organised by Lancaster and Morecambe Lions Club at Torrisholme.

3. 2006 memories

Members of Morecambe Youth Band entertained guests at a senior citizens' Christmas party organised by Lancaster and Morecambe Lions Club at Torrisholme. Photo: Neil Ryder

Morecambe Victorian Festival organiser Dawn Baxter (centre) with volunteer Cath Brisco (left) and Evelyn Leighton of Harts Restaurant promote the event.

4. 2006 memories

Morecambe Victorian Festival organiser Dawn Baxter (centre) with volunteer Cath Brisco (left) and Evelyn Leighton of Harts Restaurant promote the event. Photo: Steve Pendrill

