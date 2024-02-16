15 old pictures take you back to Lancaster and Morecambe in the mid-2000s

We had a look through our archives back to 2005 and 2006 to see what was happening around the district at that time.

Do you remember any of these events – or maybe you know someone pictured?

See also our gallery of photos from 2004 at https://www.lancasterguardian.co.uk/news/national/23-retro-pictures-take-you-back-to-lancaster-and-morecambe-20-years-ago-4476272

1 . 2005 memories Wray Endowed Primary School youngsters Joel Smith (8), Anna Wallbank (7), Mary Perrins (9), Lois Preece (9), Ben Wallbank (9) and John Staveley (9) show off their fantastic Mr Men characters ahead of the annuial Wray Scarecrow Festival. Photo: Steve Pendrill Photo Sales

2 . 2006 memories Ferocious pirates and zany policeman were the order of the day for 'Pirates of Penzance. The ever popular show was being performed by members of Heysham Operatic Society at Sefton Road United Reformed Church Hall in Morecambe. Photo: John Atkinson Photo Sales

3 . 2006 memories Members of Morecambe Youth Band entertained guests at a senior citizens' Christmas party organised by Lancaster and Morecambe Lions Club at Torrisholme. Photo: Neil Ryder Photo Sales

4 . 2006 memories Morecambe Victorian Festival organiser Dawn Baxter (centre) with volunteer Cath Brisco (left) and Evelyn Leighton of Harts Restaurant promote the event. Photo: Steve Pendrill Photo Sales