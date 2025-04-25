15 of the top-rated things to do in Lancaster & Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 25th Apr 2025, 11:24 BST
We are spoilt for choice in the Lancaster district when it comes to places to visit for locals and visitors alike.

Historic venues and picturesque parks mix with stunning scenery to offer something for everyone in Lancaster, Morecambe and the surrounding villages.

But which ‘things to do’ are the most popular? Here’s a guide to some of the best attractions in the area, according to Tripadvisor.

1. Williamson Park, Lancaster

Home to the iconic Ashton Memorial and 54 acres of park and woodland, with spectacular views across Morecambe Bay to the Lake District fells. Williamson Park also boasts the Butterfly House, meerkats and minibeasts, woodland walks and adventure play. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Lancaster Castle

Guided tours generally run every 45 minutes on weekdays starting at 10am and more frequently at weekends priced at £8 for adults, £6.50 concessions, and under fives and carers free. There is no charge for roaming around the castle grounds. Photo: David Hurst

3. Trough of Bowland

This beautiful valley in the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty historically marked the county boundary between Lancashire and the West Riding of Yorkshire. Photo: National World

4. Carnforth Station Heritage Centre

The award winning heritage centre is located within Carnforth Railway Station, famously featured in the classic 1945 film ‘Brief Encounter’ directed by David Lean and starring Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard. As you stand on Platform 1 with its vintage suitcases and railway posters, you can almost imagine the era when steam trains frequently passed through. Photo: Tony West

