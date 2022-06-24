15 best things to do in Lancaster & Morecambe as ranked by Tripadvisor

Historic venues and picturesque parks mix with stunning scenery to offer something for everyone in Lancaster, Morecambe and the surrounding villages. But which ‘things to do’ are the most popular?

Here’s a guide to the 15 best attractions in the area – as ranked by Tripadvisor. Take a look and see if you agree.

And why not have a look at our guide to 10 great things to do in Lancaster and Morecambe this summer?

1. Lancaster Castle Guided tours generally run every 45 minutes on weekdays starting at 10am and more frequently at weekends priced at £8 for adults, £6.50 concessions, and under fives and carers free. There is no charge for roaming around the castle grounds.

2. Williamson Park, Lancaster Home to the iconic Ashton Memorial and 54 acres of park and woodland, with spectacular views across Morecambe Bay to the Lake District fells. Williamson Park also boasts the Butterfly House, meerkats and minibeasts, woodland walks and adventure play.

3. Eric Morecambe statue, Morecambe No trip to Morecambe would be complete without a visit to the iconic Eric Morecambe statue - a tribute to the comedian who made the town's name his own.

4. Trough of Bowland This beautiful valley in the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty historically marked the county boundary between Lancashire and the West Riding of Yorkshire.