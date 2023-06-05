News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

14-year-old boy remanded in custody on attempted murder after Carnforth stabbing

A 14-year-old youth has been remanded in custody charged with attempted murder.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of stabbing his victim with a hunting knife.

He is then alleged to have fled the scene in Market Street, Carnforth, on June 3, leaving the knife in the body of the victim.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim is in intensive care in hospital where his condition is stable.

The case was heard at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.The case was heard at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.
The case was heard at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.
Most Popular

Blackpool Youth Court heard that the teenager is on bail for another alleged knife crime.

He will next appear before a judge at Preston Crown Court on July 3.