14-year-old boy remanded in custody on attempted murder after Carnforth stabbing

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of stabbing his victim with a hunting knife.

He is then alleged to have fled the scene in Market Street, Carnforth, on June 3, leaving the knife in the body of the victim.

The victim is in intensive care in hospital where his condition is stable.

The case was heard at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Blackpool Youth Court heard that the teenager is on bail for another alleged knife crime.