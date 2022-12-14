News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

14 pictures that capture the magic of biggest ever Lancaster on Ice

Lancaster on Ice is now in full flow, bringing a distinctly festive feel to the city centre.

By Gayle Rouncivell
6 hours ago
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 10:20am

While the ice rink returned to Dalton Square at the end of November, the big wheel was a little later arriving, but is now in action having been installed last week.

And for the first time, a traditional carousel also makes up part of the entertainment, bringing some colour to a little corner of the square.

With the popular tipi bar and food outlets also making up part of Lancaster on Ice, there’s plenty to bring some Christmas cheer to everyone.

Our photographer Kelvin Stuttard has been in Dalton Square to check out what’s on offer.

Have you got your skates on yet? Full details about tickets and opening times are available at lancasteronice.co.uk/

1. Victoria watches on

The Queen Victoria statue in the centre of Dalton Square sits amongst Lancaster on Ice.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. Festive fun

The new carousel sits in the shadow of the big wheel in Dalton Square.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. Open for business

The ice skating rink at Dalton Square in Lancaster.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. Looking down on Lancaster

The big wheel looms over Dalton Square.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
LancasterKelvin Stuttard