14 pictures showing strength of feeling as striking teachers take to the streets

Almost a thousand striking teachers across the district took part in Wednesday’s strike by the National Education Union (NEU).

The strike formed part of the union's campaign for a fully-funded, above inflation pay rise - but many teachers have also voiced their concerns about under-funding in schools.

Many of the 60-plus schools across the district closed almost fully.

As part of the action, picket lines were held outside around a dozen schools across the Lancaster district, while a march also took place around Lancaster’s one-way system before a rally in Market Square.

Among those taking part were teachers, parents, families and local support groups.

Here were feature photographer Tom Morbey’s snaps taken at the rally in Market Square.

1 . Teachers' strike rally in Lancaster Striking teachers make their voice heard. Photo: Tom Morbey Photo Sales

2 . Teachers' strike rally in Lancaster The band plays on. Photo: Tom Morbey Photo Sales

3 . Teachers' strike rally in Lancaster On the podium in Market Square. Photo: Tom Morbey Photo Sales

4 . Teachers' strike rally in Lancaster All ages were making their feelings known. Photo: Tom Morbey Photo Sales