14 pictures showing strength of feeling as striking teachers take to the streets

Almost a thousand striking teachers across the district took part in Wednesday’s strike by the National Education Union (NEU).

By Gayle Rouncivell
3 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 10:50am

The strike formed part of the union's campaign for a fully-funded, above inflation pay rise - but many teachers have also voiced their concerns about under-funding in schools.

Many of the 60-plus schools across the district closed almost fully.

As part of the action, picket lines were held outside around a dozen schools across the Lancaster district, while a march also took place around Lancaster’s one-way system before a rally in Market Square.

Among those taking part were teachers, parents, families and local support groups.

Here were feature photographer Tom Morbey’s snaps taken at the rally in Market Square.

1. Teachers' strike rally in Lancaster

Striking teachers make their voice heard.

Photo: Tom Morbey

2. Teachers' strike rally in Lancaster

The band plays on.

Photo: Tom Morbey

3. Teachers' strike rally in Lancaster

On the podium in Market Square.

Photo: Tom Morbey

4. Teachers' strike rally in Lancaster

All ages were making their feelings known.

Photo: Tom Morbey

