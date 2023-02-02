14 pictures showing strength of feeling as striking teachers take to the streets
Almost a thousand striking teachers across the district took part in Wednesday’s strike by the National Education Union (NEU).
The strike formed part of the union's campaign for a fully-funded, above inflation pay rise - but many teachers have also voiced their concerns about under-funding in schools.
Many of the 60-plus schools across the district closed almost fully.
As part of the action, picket lines were held outside around a dozen schools across the Lancaster district, while a march also took place around Lancaster’s one-way system before a rally in Market Square.
Among those taking part were teachers, parents, families and local support groups.
Here were feature photographer Tom Morbey’s snaps taken at the rally in Market Square.