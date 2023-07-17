14 fantastic pictures show Lancaster’s exciting Grand Prix cycling event

Lancaster Grand Prix was welcomed back to Williamson Park on Sunday.

Elite cyclists returned to compete in the latest event, which started and finished at the iconic Ashton Memorial.

First up was the men’s event, a 10 lap, 100-mile journey through the beautiful Lancashire countryside.

In the afternoon the women’s event took in six laps and 70 miles of the same circuit.

Each race, which is part of the British Cycling National Road Series, had a field of 140 riders.

The racing takes place on a circuit based on Grab Lane/Quernmore Road, Postern Gate Road, Bay Horse Road, Proctor Moss Road, Little Fell Lane and Langthwaite Brow.

The Saint Piran cycling team took a clean sweep in the men’s event, with Zeb Kyffin leading in a 1-2-3.

In the women’s race, Ruth Shier (Hutchinson-Brother UK) took off solo with two laps to go to take her first National Road Series win.

Thanks to Chris Armstrong for these great images from the women’s race.

Lancaster Grand Prix Let the celebrations begin!

Lancaster Grand Prix Cheering the competitors on to the finish line.

Lancaster Grand Prix Celebrations at the finish line.

Lancaster Grand Prix The chasing pack pictured during the women's race.

