News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

14 fantastic pictures show Lancaster’s exciting Grand Prix cycling event

Lancaster Grand Prix was welcomed back to Williamson Park on Sunday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 10:54 BST

Elite cyclists returned to compete in the latest event, which started and finished at the iconic Ashton Memorial.

First up was the men’s event, a 10 lap, 100-mile journey through the beautiful Lancashire countryside.

In the afternoon the women’s event took in six laps and 70 miles of the same circuit.

Each race, which is part of the British Cycling National Road Series, had a field of 140 riders.

The racing takes place on a circuit based on Grab Lane/Quernmore Road, Postern Gate Road, Bay Horse Road, Proctor Moss Road, Little Fell Lane and Langthwaite Brow.

The Saint Piran cycling team took a clean sweep in the men’s event, with Zeb Kyffin leading in a 1-2-3.

In the women’s race, Ruth Shier (Hutchinson-Brother UK) took off solo with two laps to go to take her first National Road Series win.

Thanks to Chris Armstrong for these great images from the women’s race.

Let the celebrations begin!

1. Lancaster Grand Prix

Let the celebrations begin! Photo: Chris Armstrong

Photo Sales
Cheering the competitors on to the finish line.

2. Lancaster Grand Prix

Cheering the competitors on to the finish line. Photo: Chris Armstrong

Photo Sales
Celebrations at the finish line.

3. Lancaster Grand Prix

Celebrations at the finish line. Photo: Chris Armstrong

Photo Sales
The chasing pack pictured during the women's race.

4. Lancaster Grand Prix

The chasing pack pictured during the women's race. Photo: Chris Armstrong

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:LancasterLancashire