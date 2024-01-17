14 fantastic photos as our Lancaster-born comedian Jon Richardson opens new hospital department

Comedian Jon Richardson was the guest of honour at the grand opening of the new Urology Department at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

As we reported on Tuesday, the Lancaster-born entertainer cut the ribbon to officially open the new department, which will welcome its first patients by the end of January.

Urology is the surgical specialism that involves treating conditions affecting the urinary tract, including the kidneys and bladder.

During his visit to the department, Jon was given the opportunity to learn some of the clinical skills used by staff in the urology department, including learning to stitch wounds, fit catheters, and use the cystoscope – a special camera used to check the inside of the bladder for cancer or other problems.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust has created the new dedicated space for urology at the hospital to improve patient experience and speed up treatment for some forms of cancer.

Visitors to the open day event had chance to tour the new facility, have a go at learning surgical skills and learn more about the work of the department.

Representatives of urology charities and suppliers of medical products used in treatment of urological conditions were also present to talk about their work.

