135 new homes to be built on former Lancaster high school site as plans get council go-ahead
Members of the planning committee meeting today, Monday, have approved council officers’ recommendations for the scheme to go ahead.
Remaining buildings on the Owen Road site – except for Chadwick High School – will be demolished and the lancd will be redeveloped for residential and community use.
The scheme includes 135 affordable houses and apartment blocks, community space, parking, public open space, and two grass football pitches.
Within the housing, proposals include 64 one-bedroom (two-person) units, 46 two-bedroom (four-person) units, 21 three-bedroom (four and five-person) units, and four four-bedroom (seven person) units.
The units within the apartment blocks would be provided as social rented units.
The development will be served by a new priority junction onto Owen Road to accommodate two-way flows of traffic. A new ghost island/lane in Owen Road will support the new access, with exiting
access onto Mainway to also be redesigned, widened and repositioned slightly.
Parking provision will be included on-street or within a parking court on the site. Four parking bays will also serve the adjacent Chadwick High School. Cycle and mobility scooter parking forms part of the overall parking allocation.
To complement the housing proposal, the scheme also includes a community space, including changing facilities associated with the reinstated playing pitches.
Proposed open space includes two junior playing pitches to the site frontage, a bespoke equipped play area built into the embankment, a playable street and central square with spill out space externally from the community centre.
These areas will be tied together as part of the wider public realm and landscaping proposals. Aside from the trees already removed as part of the demolition programme, there are further tree losses proposed including a protected tree on the northern boundary. To mitigate tree loses a total of 110 trees are proposed to be planted on the site.
Skerton High was built and opened in 1891, expanded in the late 1930s and later including a large below ground air raid shelter.
The school underwent significant refurbishment and extensions in the late 20th century, and by the 1990s the site was renamed Skerton Community High School.
The school closed on August 31 2014.