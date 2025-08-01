13 of the biggest stars you can see live in Lancashire in August 2025

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Fancy seeing the summer out with some star-studded entertainment? Well take a look at your options in Lancashire this month....

In August, various celebrities from all walks of life are taking to stages across the county.

With star-studded performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire, there is bound to be a famous face to tempt you on an evening out wherever you’re based.

So take a look below at 13 of the biggest stars coming to Lancashire this month including where and when you can see them.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in August here.

Take a look at 13 celebrates you can see live in Lancashire in August

1. Stars you can see in Lancashire this month

Take a look at 13 celebrates you can see live in Lancashire in August | Getty

The guitarist (Simply Red, The Stone Roses) performs at Cliviger Sounds 25 in Burnley on August 22

2. Aziz Ibrhami

The guitarist (Simply Red, The Stone Roses) performs at Cliviger Sounds 25 in Burnley on August 22 | Event poster

The musician (Inspiral Carpets) performs at Cliviger Sounds 25 in Burnley on August 22

3. Clint Boon

The musician (Inspiral Carpets) performs at Cliviger Sounds 25 in Burnley on August 22 | Submitted by Chews Yard

The American rock band perform at The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival on August 22

4. Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse

The American rock band perform at The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival on August 22 | Event poster

