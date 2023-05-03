12-year-old boy caught by police in Lancaster as he skipped school
A schoolboy was caught by police as he played truant from school.
The 12-year-old, who was wearing his school uniform, was spotted by officers at Lancaster train station on Tuesday at a time when he should have been in class.
Police said the boy ‘tried spinning police a story’ when questioned but was eventually returned to his school in Heysham.
Officers have submitted a safeguarding report for the school to follow up on.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “A 12-year-old boy in school uniform, at a time when he should have been in class, was spotted by one of our patrolling officers at Lancaster.
“Although the lad tried to spin us a story, we returned him to school in Heysham, and submitted a safeguarding report for follow up.”