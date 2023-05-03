News you can trust since 1837
12-year-old boy caught by police in Lancaster as he skipped school

A schoolboy was caught by police as he played truant from school.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read

The 12-year-old, who was wearing his school uniform, was spotted by officers at Lancaster train station on Tuesday at a time when he should have been in class.

Police said the boy ‘tried spinning police a story’ when questioned but was eventually returned to his school in Heysham.

Officers have submitted a safeguarding report for the school to follow up on.

The boy was stopped by police at Lancaster railway station.The boy was stopped by police at Lancaster railway station.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “A 12-year-old boy in school uniform, at a time when he should have been in class, was spotted by one of our patrolling officers at Lancaster.

“Although the lad tried to spin us a story, we returned him to school in Heysham, and submitted a safeguarding report for follow up.”

