The 12-year-old, who was wearing his school uniform, was spotted by officers at Lancaster train station on Tuesday at a time when he should have been in class.

Police said the boy ‘tried spinning police a story’ when questioned but was eventually returned to his school in Heysham.

Officers have submitted a safeguarding report for the school to follow up on.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “A 12-year-old boy in school uniform, at a time when he should have been in class, was spotted by one of our patrolling officers at Lancaster.