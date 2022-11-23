News you can trust since 1837
12 of the cosiest pubs in Lancaster according to Google reviews

Sitting in the warmth of a nice cosy pub with a beverage or two during the colder months is a great way to wile away a couple of hours.

By Debbie Butler
10 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 11:22am

Lancaster has an abundance of pubs and if cosy is what you’re looking for, there are plenty to choose from.

We’ve had a look at Google to see which of the city’s pubs rate highly for cosiness. Here are 12 of them.

1. Ye Olde John O' Gaunt

This rustic pub, established in Market Street back in 1871, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 678 Google reviews.

Photo: Tia Aspinall

2. The White Cross

The Quarry Road pub, housed in a 19th-century canal side warehouse, scored 4.4 out of 5 from 1,469 Google reviews

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. The Golden Lion

A public house has existed on the Moor Lane site since at least the late 15th century. The Golden Lion is rumoured to be the last stopping place for the Pendle Witches on their way to the gallows. The pub scored 4.4 out of 5 from 305 reviews on Google.

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Horse & Farrier

Located in Brock Street, the Horse & Farrier scored 4 out of 5 from 88 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google

