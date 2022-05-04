11-year-old Lancaster schoolboy takes on marathon challenge two months after brain op

Connor Poole is taking part in the Jog 26.2 Miles in May Challenge for Brain Tumour Research, which involves him running the equivalent distance of a marathon throughout this month.

“We are so proud of Connor,” said mum, Laura.

“He’s a very positive young boy. Even when he was diagnosed, we were in awe of how he dealt with everything.

Connor Poole running in Williamson Park, Lancaster.

"We just took his lead.”

Connor began having absence seizures in October, first noticed by his teachers at Bowerham School.

He was referred to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for tests which showed signs of epilepsy but a further MRI scan indicated a brain tumour on his right temple and he had a four hour operation to remove it at Manchester Children’s Hospital at the end of February.

“We felt every minute,” said Laura, a legal assistant at BSG Solicitors in Lancaster.

Thankfully, the tumour was non aggressive and Connor could return to school after a month. He will continue to have scans every three to six months.

“Connor has shown so much resilience which has made it easier for us as parents,” said Laura.

At the end of April, consultants gave Connor the go-ahead to play sport and he’s already begun football training with Highgrove Under 11s, where he is captain, and joined in school sports with his friends.

He’s also aiming to attend the Kaizan Academy again soon where he won a gold medal for mixed martial arts in January.

Always up for a challenge, Connor is taking the 26.2 miles jog in his stride and has already completed nine miles alongside his mum.

His teachers have offered to join him for a few miles at some stage too as has his dad, Ryan, although his six-year-old brother, Ethan, is happy to watch from the sidelines.

He also has a one-year-old sister, Chloe.

Connor has previously completed 10,000 steps for Cancer Research and within days of starting his current fundraiser, had raised £785 towards his £1,000 target for Brain Tumour Research.